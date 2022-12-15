LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

JeffCo Health Department to include north Birmingham residents in decisions about the BlueStone Coke industrial plant

JeffCo Health Department to include north Birmingham residents in decisions about the BlueStone...
JeffCo Health Department to include north Birmingham residents in decisions about the BlueStone Coke industrial plant(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in North Birmingham will soon get to have a say in what changes they want made at the BlueStone Coke industrial facility.

A consent decree said that the fuel plant now has to pay nearly one million dollars to Jefferson County, after releasing excessive amounts of toxic air pollution into nearby neighborhoods.

During the coking process, the fuel plant can have a variety of toxic chemicals going into the air, but Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) officials found multiple violations that were likely contributing to excessive air pollution at an accelerated rate.

The new consent decree finds that the facility will pay the county a $925 thousand dollar fine and it outlines steps they need to take to reopen coke production.

Health leaders found door leak violations, meaning oven doors weren’t containing the toxic chemicals properly and found maintenance failures and repair needs.

It includes specific steps Bluestone Coke must take (in addition to regulatory requirements) before receiving a new permit authorization from JCDH.

Some of those activities include:

1) Requiring Bluestone Coke to develop a Corrective Action Plan, a Work Practice Plan, and other measures to ensure compliance;

2) requiring Bluestone to conduct fence line air monitoring for sulfur dioxide;

3) requiring Bluestone Coke to hire an independent auditor to monitor compliance and provide reports of any issues;

4) the potential of JCDH (or the Court) imposing additional monetary penalties on Bluestone Coke if it fails to comply with the Consent Decree’s requirements.

JCDH will use fifty percent of the judgment in the community near Bluestone Coke through the Sustainable Residential-Industrial Buffers Fund. The public will have opportunities to provide comments in writing and at a public input session to voice opinions and preferences regarding how a significant part of the civil penalty should be spent.

“The public participation is apart of this too,” Jason Howanitz with the Jefferson County Health Department said. “What sorts of things does the community want to have and are they behind things, so they can have a stake in this, and this is how the process is designed. To rebuild and make the repair and get the plant back into a state of operation, you’re looking at a year to a year-and-a-half at best.”

WBRC reached out to BlueStone Coke for comment, but did not hear back.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer railway accident
UPDATE: Train conductor trainee from Hueytown killed in Bessemer railway incident
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

Latest News

Alabama softball Photo by Austin Bigoney
Tuscaloosa City Council approves alcohol sales at UA baseball, softball games
First Alert Weather 9p 12-14-22
FIRST ALERT: Rain ends overnight, winter returns to Alabama Thursday
BLANKET FORT HOPE
Blanket Fort Hope building a new restoration home
Katie Britt discusses becoming U.S. Senator
Katie Britt discusses becoming U.S. Senator