JeffCo Health Department to include north Birmingham residents in decisions about the BlueStone Coke industrial plant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in North Birmingham will soon get to have a say in what changes they want made at the BlueStone Coke industrial facility.

A consent decree said that the fuel plant now has to pay nearly one million dollars to Jefferson County, after releasing excessive amounts of toxic air pollution into nearby neighborhoods.

During the coking process, the fuel plant can have a variety of toxic chemicals going into the air, but Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) officials found multiple violations that were likely contributing to excessive air pollution at an accelerated rate.

The new consent decree finds that the facility will pay the county a $925 thousand dollar fine and it outlines steps they need to take to reopen coke production.

Health leaders found door leak violations, meaning oven doors weren’t containing the toxic chemicals properly and found maintenance failures and repair needs.

It includes specific steps Bluestone Coke must take (in addition to regulatory requirements) before receiving a new permit authorization from JCDH.

Some of those activities include:

1) Requiring Bluestone Coke to develop a Corrective Action Plan, a Work Practice Plan, and other measures to ensure compliance;

2) requiring Bluestone to conduct fence line air monitoring for sulfur dioxide;

3) requiring Bluestone Coke to hire an independent auditor to monitor compliance and provide reports of any issues;

4) the potential of JCDH (or the Court) imposing additional monetary penalties on Bluestone Coke if it fails to comply with the Consent Decree’s requirements.

JCDH will use fifty percent of the judgment in the community near Bluestone Coke through the Sustainable Residential-Industrial Buffers Fund. The public will have opportunities to provide comments in writing and at a public input session to voice opinions and preferences regarding how a significant part of the civil penalty should be spent.

“The public participation is apart of this too,” Jason Howanitz with the Jefferson County Health Department said. “What sorts of things does the community want to have and are they behind things, so they can have a stake in this, and this is how the process is designed. To rebuild and make the repair and get the plant back into a state of operation, you’re looking at a year to a year-and-a-half at best.”

WBRC reached out to BlueStone Coke for comment, but did not hear back.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.