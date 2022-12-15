First Alert: Much colder temperatures return Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Temperatures have dropped into the 40s this morning with highs struggling to warm up any more than the low 50s. Winds are expected to be a little gusty today, shifting to out of the west at 10 mph, gusting up to 15-20. So, make sure you have the warm jacket with you today, but you can leave the rain gear at home.

Clear skies and light winds in place as the cold air settles in will warrant a First Alert for frost and at or near freezing temperatures tonight into Friday morning. This transition will kick-off a stretch of cold nights that could very well linger into Christmas. If you have been hurting for a little Vitamin D, Friday will bring plenty of sunshine -- albeit the chilly kind! -- with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A disturbance passing through the Deep South on Saturday will bring a brief increase in cloud cover to start the weekend. Regardless, expect a freezing start to Saturday morning with temperatures in the low 30s and only climbing into the 40s by the afternoon. Some of our high-resolution models have been hinting that a few isolated showers will be possible areas south, but for now, we have kept a rain chance out of the forecast for the weekend. Once the disturbance moves away, Sunday will be sunny and dry again, shaping up to be our coldest day in the 7-Day Forecast. Morning lows will fall widespread into the 20s with highs still a good 10 degrees below average in the upper 40s.

Heading into the week before Christmas, we still seem to be on track for a cold pattern to descend across much of the Lower 48. Highs look to hang out in the low to mid 50s with lows ranging from the upper 20s to mid 30s. Some passing disturbances may also bring some off-and-on chances for rain, but nothing is set in stone just yet. For now, we have a partly sunny sky on Monday with more clouds and isolated showers possible by Tuesday. Wednesday looks briefly drier and sunnier. Beyond the 7-Day, the big question is just how cold will we get by Christmas weekend? An Arctic outbreak of air certainly looks possible that would favor below average temperatures in Alabama, but we’ll continue to fine-tune the Arctic Blast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App in the days ahead.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.