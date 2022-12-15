Elderly man killed in Calhoun Co. crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An elderly man from Ohatchee died in a two-vehicle crash December 14 in Calhoun County.

The man has been identified as Floyd E. Hale. He was 83.

Authorities say he was killed when the 2012 Nissan Frontier he was driving was hit by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia by Joseph F. Strutz, 54, also of Ohatchee.

Hale was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene. The crash happened on Alabama 144 near the 23 mile marker, around 7 miles east of Ohatchee.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

