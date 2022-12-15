LawCall
Development company to preserve, redevelop historic downtown Birmingham buildings

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two historic buildings in downtown Birmingham will soon be getting facelifts.

Kupperman Companies, a New Orleans-based company, purchased the properties and plans to preserve and redevelop them. They are partnering with GBX Group, a historic preservation real estate firm based in Cleveland, OH.

In a Wednesday press release, the buildings are described as:

The first property, built in 1923 and located at 2201-2205 3rd Avenue North, is 10,000 sq ft and zoned for retail. The second property at 2400 1st Avenue North, was built in 1903, includes a 10,000 sq ft, two-story historic building with views of the Birmingham city skyline and Red Mountain, as well as two parking lots. At the time of their construction, both properties served street-level retail businesses during a time of significate growth in Birmingham.

Kupperman Companies’ CEO Zach Kupperman said they both need quite a bit of work, but that’s where they step in.

He adds they’ve looked at purchasing property in Birmingham since 2017. Now that they are in the market, the plan is to renovate the buildings in a way that is historically appropriate, like how they used to look about 100 years ago.

“Bring them back to their past glory of how they would have been around the time that they were built,” said Kupperman. “So keeping as many of the historic and architectural details. Not adding any new things that would necessarily change those historic features of the buildings.”

Kupperman says the whole process should take between 12 and 18 months.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

