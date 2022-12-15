LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Bond hearing set for man involved in Cassie Carli death investigation

Marcus Spanevelo
Marcus Spanevelo(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Marcus Spanevelo appeared in court Thursday for charges related to the death and disappearance of Cassie Carli.

A bond hearing was set for January 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. in Ashville.

ORIGINAL STORY: A St. Clair County grand jury has indicted a man for abuse of a corpse.

Marcus Spanevelo, 36, is being held without bond in connection to the disappearance and death of Navarre, Fla., mom Cassie Carli.

Investigators said Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama.

Carli was last seen alive on Sunday, March 27, when she met with her ex, Spanevelo, to swap custody of their child.

Event to honor Cassie Carli
Event to honor Cassie Carli (WALA)

The final autopsy report lists both Carli’s cause of death and manner of death as “undetermined,” according to the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
All lanes blocked on I-59/20 NB
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-59/20 NB after major crash
First Alert Weather 9p 12-14-22
FIRST ALERT: Rain ends overnight, winter returns to Alabama Thursday
EZ Comm Robbery
Birmingham PD seeks public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Amphitheater could be nearing a groundbreaking in early 2023
WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
A person was shot on I-65 NB in Vestavia Hills Thursday morning.
One person arrested in ‘road rage’ shooting on I-65
Source: WBRC video
Vestavia Hills police make arrest in road rage shooting