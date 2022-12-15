LawCall
Blanket Fort Hope building a new restoration home

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blanket Fort Hope will host their groundbreaking ceremony at their new restoration home for children on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The organization focuses on child sex trafficking victims.

Do you remember when you were little, and you built a fort with blankets, and you felt safe and secure?

Well, Blanket Fort Hope is doing just that - building a blanket fort they call hope for sex trafficking victims.

Blanket Fort Hope has been on a journey for the last seven years building this restoration home and creating relationships with DHR, law enforcement and the children’s hospital.

This new home will be the first of its kind in the state of Alabama, specifically focusing on children with trauma.

Children in the home will participate in trauma-based therapy and counseling.

There will be a full staff and house parents in the home 24/7.

The 9-bedroom home will house children ages 12 to 17.

So far, the organization has helped 26 children and now they are ready to open their own home and help more.

Alexa James, founder of Blanket Fort Hope, found a quote that reads “what hurts the victim the most is not the cruelty of the oppressor but the silence of the bystander.”

“I think we see so much of that because we want to believe human trafficking of children does not happen when in fact 57% of victims in our state our children,” James said.

James said nine beds are not enough and this is just the beginning for Blanket Fort Hope.

If you wish to donate, volunteer or show your support at their groundbreaking, head over to their website blanketforthope.org for more information.

