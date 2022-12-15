LawCall
Birmingham PD seek public’s assistance in homicide investigation

Jonathan Edmond
Jonathan Edmond(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are requesting assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Saturday, April 30, 2022, that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jonathan Edmond.

According to police, at approximately 11:20 a.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 700 block of New Hill Avenue on report of a person down. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed Edmond lying unresponsive near the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

If you have any information pertaining to the case, contact the Birmingham PD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. Simply download the app and submit a tip.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.


google maps on web site

