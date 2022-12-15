The Anvil Pub: Eggnog Panna Cotta

Eggnog Panna Cotta

Ingredients:

6 sheets leaf gelatin

800 ml double cream

250 ml whole milk

150 ml golden rum

50ml bourbon

3 cinnamon sticks

1 tsp vanilla

225 g sugar

Grated nutmeg

Directions:

1. Soak the gelatin in cold water until soft. Meanwhile, in a medium pan, heat the cream, milk, rum, cinnamon, vanilla and 225g (8oz) caster sugar, stirring regularly, until mixture comes to the boil. Remove from heat.

2. Lift gelatin out of water, squeeze out excess, and stir into the hot cream mixture to dissolve. Leave to cool and infuse.

3. Stir cream mixture, then strain and divide among 8 glasses or ramekins and grate nutmeg generously over each. Chill for 4 hours until set.

