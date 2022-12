Ingredients:

Bourbon Caramel Syrup (2 pumps)

Salted Caramel Syrup (1 pumps)

Pure sugar cane (1 pump) 2 if you like your coffee really sweet

Sea salted caramel sauce (1 tablespoon)

1/2 cup of milk

Stir and add ice. Served chilled.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.