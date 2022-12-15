LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Bryan Shawn Smith.
Bryan Shawn Smith.(United States District Court)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.

Smith was seen on surveillance footage entering the tunnel on the Lower West Terrace from 2:49 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. In the court documents, it is stated that, “At approximately 2:53 pm, USCP surveillance footage captured Smith appearing to spark a stun gun that he had removed from his pocket moments earlier; the stun gun can be seen illuminated as Smith holds it in front of him.”

Bryan Shawn Smith can be seen in the image to the far right.
Bryan Shawn Smith can be seen in the image to the far right.(United States District Court)

Smith was arrested and charged on Dec. 13 for civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Smith is ordered to appear in court on Dec. 20.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
All lanes blocked on I-59/20 NB
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-59/20 NB after major crash
A person was shot on I-65 NB in Vestavia Hills Thursday morning.
Vestavia Hills Police investigating ‘road-rage’ shooting on I-65
First Alert Weather 9p 12-14-22
FIRST ALERT: Rain ends overnight, winter returns to Alabama Thursday

Latest News

Jonathan Edmond
Birmingham PD seek public’s assistance in homicide investigation
Twelve schools are getting the checks. They range in amounts from $192,000 to more than $6...
Jefferson Co. Commission distributes $18M to local school systems
Source: WBRC video
Solving the school bus driver shortage
Source: WBRC video
Driver shot on I-65 in Vestavia