BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA is bringing transformational change to Roebuck bringing single-family homes, expanding Pre-K learning, and brining mental health programs to the area.

The facility itself will also get a makeover.

For a lot of people when they think of The Y, they think of a place where they can go to swim or work out.

But leaders said it’s much more than that, and they’ve partnering with other community organizations to bring more equity to Roebuck and surrounding communities.

The Y said renovations to its existing 25,000 square feet northeast facility will create a community resource center for local neighbors including programming for youth, teens, and seniors.

They also plan to expand its Pre-K early learning program to include additional classrooms.

The Y is also collaborating with Habitat for Humanity to build several new single-family homes on the existing eight-acre property, which will include community gardens, playgrounds, and a multi-purpose sports field.

Christ Health Center has joined the project to address the health inequities in Roebuck and surrounding areas.

“The real motivation of a YMCA’s existence should be to meet the needs of our community during that time,” said Vice President of Social Equity Initiatives for the YMCA, Terri Harvill.

“The YMCA in 2022 looks nothing like the YMCA of 1884. The YMCA was founded as a place for Bible study just for men. It wasn’t for women. It wasn’t for children. And so, as the needs of our communities change, our goal is that we’re able to change and grow with those needs,” Harvill explained.

The project is expected to cost about $15 million.

They plan to break ground sometime next year.

