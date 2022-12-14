Used car prices are falling: What you need to know about the market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is finally becoming easier to get your hands on a used car. Both prices and demand are dipping at the moment.

Consumer Reports expert Benjamin Preston says the fear of a depression and consistent interest rates has changed the market.

“Prices are starting to come down a little bit and a lot of that has to do with inflation and of course the oncoming of a possible recession, people are backing off quite a bit. The higher interest rates are making it more expensive to take out loans to pay for the cars so that has definitely cooled demand somewhat.”

Still, the cost of used cars remains higher than in years past.

“They have come down quite a bit since last year, the consumer price index report shows they are down 3.3 percent over the last year, which is significant, but they are still higher than they were pre pandemic,” said Preston.

The shortage for used cars originally spiked due to the global microchip shortage. They power many of the newer cars on the market.

Still, buying remains tricky. Consumer Reports suggests buyers act quickly and negotiate from an informed perspective.

“As far as saving money in this market goes looking for models that aren’t as sought after. You’re going to find a better deal for the cars that people aren’t looking at.”

