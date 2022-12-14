Siluria Brewing Company helping veterans this holiday season

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Siluria Brewing Company could use your help this holiday season as they fill stockings for veterans at nursing homes.

The Siluria Brewing Company is veteran owned and operated.

They are accepting drop off items or monetary donations at the brewery to shower soldiers with gratitude for all of their sacrifices.

They are looking to collect items such as grooming kits, toiletry items, non-skid socks, hard candy, lotion, hand sanitizer, and crossword or word search books.

So far, they have collected hundreds of items and have created 150 stockings.

Their goal is to give as many stockings as possible to local nursing homes and the VA.

It was employee Heather Ozment’s idea and she really wanted to make sure those soldiers felt loved and taken care of, especially around the holidays.

“Not wanting these people who have given their lives going to foreign lands and have put themselves in harms way for our freedom and safety,” Ozment said. “It’s just utterly important for us to make sure that they are not forgotten and that they feel the love because they need to feel that way of course all the time, but especially around Christmas.”

Ozment said this has been a great community effort and they will continue to collect donations until December 15.

You can drop off items at Siluria Brewing Company in Alabaster at 145 1st Ave. West.

