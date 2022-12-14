LawCall
School lunch prices changing in Pell City

By Bria Chatman
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting January 5, students and adults can expect to pay more at cafeterias in the Pell City school district.

Superintendent Dr. James Martin says the system is being impacted by the rising costs of food and other items. But he’s relieved they will not be changing the prices students pay for breakfast and lunch.

“We’ve really worked really hard to try and control our pricing,” says Dr. Martin. “We wanted to make sure we kept our lunches for our students the exact same price that they’ve been.

The price for adult and visitor meals are increasing, but Dr. Martin says they are still under $5.

On average, Dr. Martin says they increased prices by about 25 cents, but for some foods, they were able to reduce the price.

“Just because of the financial strain on people, but at the same time our costs are going up and we had to do that with our adult meals and some of our a la carte items,” says Dr. Martin.

Here is the full list of price changes:

