Regional EMA Directors issue warning for Wednesday weather

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There is no other way to put it for Wednesday - it’s going to rain and rain a lot.

WBRC First Alert Weather Team meteorologists are predicting anywhere from 2.5 to 3.5 inches of rain Wednesday. That means more than few regional EMA directors are keeping a watch on any potential issues. The main concern is flash flooding, which is always a potential problem when you have a lot of rain falling in a short amount of time.

In Tuscaloosa, for example, you have the Black Warrior River and a little farther away, the dip under the train trestle near DCH is a problematic area for drivers and city road crews. Knowing this kind of weather was on the way, road crews have spent time clearing out clogged drains throughout the city, including the dip on McFarland.

Also, a warning from all EMA directors: Do not, under any circumstances take any chances and try to drive through a flooded street.

“It’s serious at the end of the day. Back last year, a couple of people who lost their life from it, so please don’t take no chances. Turn around, go the other way. Find you another way because when you do that with yourself, you put first responders’ lives at risk. At the end of the day, we don’t want to put either life in danger,” said Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley.

