LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Regional EMA Directors issue warning for Wednesday weather

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There is no other way to put it for Wednesday - it’s going to rain and rain a lot.

WBRC First Alert Weather Team meteorologists are predicting anywhere from 2.5 to 3.5 inches of rain Wednesday. That means more than few regional EMA directors are keeping a watch on any potential issues. The main concern is flash flooding, which is always a potential problem when you have a lot of rain falling in a short amount of time.

In Tuscaloosa, for example, you have the Black Warrior River and a little farther away, the dip under the train trestle near DCH is a problematic area for drivers and city road crews. Knowing this kind of weather was on the way, road crews have spent time clearing out clogged drains throughout the city, including the dip on McFarland.

Also, a warning from all EMA directors: Do not, under any circumstances take any chances and try to drive through a flooded street.

“It’s serious at the end of the day. Back last year, a couple of people who lost their life from it, so please don’t take no chances. Turn around, go the other way. Find you another way because when you do that with yourself, you put first responders’ lives at risk. At the end of the day, we don’t want to put either life in danger,” said Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer railway accident
UPDATE: Train conductor trainee from Hueytown killed in Bessemer railway incident
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

Latest News

School lunch prices going up in Pell City
School lunch prices changing in Pell City
Christmas stockings hung by the fireplace with care at the Albany Recreation and Parks office....
Siluria Brewing Company helping veterans this holiday season
Source: WBRC video
Used car prices are falling: What you need to know about the market
Source: WBRC video
Conflict resolution course in Birmingham is reminding students of their potential