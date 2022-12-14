Man dies in Fairfield house fire

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A fatal house fire is under investigation in Fairfield.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. The fire happened Tuesday, December 13 around 9:10 p.m. on 409 44th Street.

Fairfield Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire and found the man inside the burning home.

