Man dies in Fairfield house fire

The fire happened Tuesday, December 13 around 9:10 p.m. on 409 44th Street.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A fatal house fire is under investigation in Fairfield.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. The fire happened Tuesday, December 13 around 9:10 p.m. on 409 44th Street.

Fairfield Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire and found the man inside the burning home.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

