Local pastor reacts to United Methodist Church split

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local pastor is reacting about the recent United Methodist Church split. Nearly 200 congregations disaffiliated from the church this past Saturday.

Pastor Brian Erickson said this is a heartbreaking time for United Methodists but wishes everyone well.

“It’s really hard for those outside the church to understand because it’s not just two groups doing two different things,” said Pastor Erickson.

Pastor Erickson said he’s heartbroken over the recent split within the United Methodist Church.

On Saturday, 198 congregations decided to disaffiliate.

“This is a family breaking up. This is not the end of a business or a transaction like that. These are deep seeded relationships of respect and love and mutual concern that in some cases are being broken up and ending,” Pastor Erickson said.

He said there’s been a 50-year debate within the denomination about fully including members of the LGBTQ+ community, specifically surrounding same-sex marriage, and the ordination of openly gay clergy.

“Our stance has not changed on that. The difficult piece comes in when a global denomination tries to make a unilateral stance on something that is deeply divisive,” Pastor Erickson explained.

Concern about the church taking a more liberal stance in the future caused many congregations to leave.

But before they could separate, they had to get a two-thirds vote from every active church member.

Pastor Erickson says Trinity chose not to vote fearing it would split the church down the middle.

“For those who are remaining, it’s not that they all agree on what it looks like going forward. I think that for those of us that are staying, we believe enough in the power of the church that we can navigate this season together and that we’ll make each other better because of our difference, not in spite of it,” Pastor Erickson said.

He said the churches that disaffiliated will be choosing their own paths in the coming days choosing to become Independent, Congregational, Free, or Global Methodists.

They will be able to keep their current places of worship.

