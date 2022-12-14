LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Gov. Ivey awards grants statewide to assist domestic violence and sexual assault victims

Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Kay Ivey(AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $7.1 million to help provide services to domestic violence victims across the state.

The funds will provide services including safe shelter, crisis lines, counseling, referrals, advocacy and assistance in filing victims’ compensation claims.

An essential haven for victims in the Wiregrass is among the recipients.

The House of Ruth Inc. ,which serves the Wiregrass area counties of Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Pike, received $427,034 to help support their services.

“Domestic violence unfortunately continues to affect some Alabama families and residents, and they deserve to have access to quick and compassionate services to help them take steps toward recovery and prevent further abuse,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to support these organizations who help victims navigate the legal system and begin to heal.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resources management.

“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s dedication to helping victims of domestic abuse by making sure they and those who are assisting them have the resources they need as they rebuild their lives,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
All lanes blocked on I-59/20 NB
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-59/20 NB after major crash
A person was shot on I-65 NB in Vestavia Hills Thursday morning.
Vestavia Hills Police investigating ‘road-rage’ shooting on I-65
First Alert Weather 9p 12-14-22
FIRST ALERT: Rain ends overnight, winter returns to Alabama Thursday

Latest News

Jonathan Edmond
Birmingham PD seek public’s assistance in homicide investigation
Twelve schools are getting the checks. They range in amounts from $192,000 to more than $6...
Jefferson Co. Commission distributes $18M to local school systems
Bryan Shawn Smith.
Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Source: WBRC video
Solving the school bus driver shortage
Source: WBRC video
Driver shot on I-65 in Vestavia