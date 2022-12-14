First Alert for heavy rain, breezy conditions, and an isolated severe storm threat Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. The big story today is rain, wind, and a low-end threat for a few strong or severe storms this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center continues to show an enhanced risk - threat level three out of five- for far southwest Alabama and extending northwards including Sumter and Greene counties. A standard slight risk- threat level two out of five - has been issued for parts of Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Chilton, and parts of Coosa county. The severe threat to the north is very low and not as likely thanks to stable air in place. The severe threat will start in our southwestern counties after 12 PM and come to an end by 11 PM tonight. The greatest concern for a few strong and severe storms will likely remain south of I-20.

Rain will increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon and evening. I would plan for poor visibility and treacherous road conditions today (WBRC)

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a slow-moving cold front that is situated to our west in parts of Louisiana, far west Mississippi, and western Tennessee. Ahead of the front, we have a lot of rain with embedded thunderstorms. Numerous flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Rain is already moving into northwest Alabama this morning, and we are expecting showers to increase in coverage along and north of I-20/59 before noon. You’ll definitely want to make sure you grab the rain jacket and umbrella today. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 50s. We have a wedge of cool air keeping us stable this morning. It means severe weather is not expected before lunchtime. Over time, we are thinking that the cool air will start to move out and allow for some warmer temperatures to sneak in for areas south of I-20 this evening. We are forecasting a 100% chance for rain today.

Rain will increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon and evening. I would plan for poor visibility and treacherous road conditions today. If you don’t have to travel, I would encourage you to stay home. We will likely stay in the 50s this morning with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s by 6-7 PM. Areas such as Blount, St. Clair, Calhoun, Etowah, and Cherokee counties could stay in the 50s as a cool wedge of air remains in place. Upper 60s will be possible in Sumter, Greene, and Hale counties. We could see very heavy rain develop this afternoon and evening with rainfall rates up to 2″ per hour. I think the evening commute could be very messy for all of us. Winds will continue from the southeast today at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Most of the rain will be out of here by midnight. Most of our area will see heavy rain and gusty winds.

Flood Watch: A flood watch is in effect for most of Central Alabama starting now and expires at midnight tonight. The watch includes everyone EXCEPT for Clay county. Rainfall totals could add up around one to three inches with isolated spots receiving over four inches. An axis of heavy rain will likely set up somewhere along I-20/59 and that’s where we could see the threat for flooding or flash flooding. Just remember to turn around, don’t drown! Never drive through flooded areas. Stay safe and make sure your lights are on if it is raining.

Sunshine Returns Thursday: The good news is that we will see dry and sunny weather tomorrow! Clouds will be decreasing with falling temperatures Thursday morning. We will likely start out in the mid 40s with a partly cloudy sky. We should end up mostly sunny tomorrow afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 50s. Winds will remain breezy from the west at 10-15 mph. The combination of the sunshine and breezy conditions should help to dry us out.

Mostly Sunny Friday: With light winds and a mostly clear sky, temperatures will trend closer to average Friday morning with most of us in the mid 30s. A few spots to the north could be near the freezing point. We will likely see a mostly sunny sky Friday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the lower 50s. The weather will be great for all outdoor activities. Just make sure you grab the jacket! You’ll need it this weekend. Weekend Forecast: Our weather models continue to show dry conditions across Central Alabama Saturday and Sunday. A weak disturbance will likely develop and push along the Gulf Coast Saturday producing showers, but it looks like the moisture will remain to our south. We will likely see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky Saturday with rain along the Florida Panhandle. Temperatures Saturday morning will likely start out in the lower 30s with highs only climbing into the upper 40s. Sunday morning could end up colder with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s. High temperatures Sunday will likely remain in the mid to upper 40s with a sunny sky. Watching a Weak Disturbance Early Next Week: Our long-range models continue to struggle with the weather pattern next week. Signs are showing a weak disturbance that could push into the Southeast next Monday evening into Tuesday. The latest guidance is hinting at mostly dry conditions, but it is possible that future runs could show moisture farther north. It looks like temperatures will remain warm enough to only support rain at this time. We will hold on to dry conditions Monday with a 20% chance for isolated showers Tuesday. Highs in the lower 50s with lows in the 30s. Looking Ahead: Long range forecasts continue to show a very cold end to December. We may see some very cold, arctic air push into the eastern half of the United States as we approach Christmas Day. It remains way too early to determine how cold it will get. Long range models normally trend way too cold, but confidence is definitely increasing for temperatures to drop well below average for the end of the month. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.Have a safe Wednesday and stay weather aware-

