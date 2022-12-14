Father of man who died following drug-related death at Florida party speaks out

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re hearing for the first time from the father of a University of Alabama graduate who died when investigators say he overdosed on cocaine that was laced with fentanyl. The Mountain Brook man who is accused of providing his son with the drugs is now facing criminal charges.

As On Your Side Investigator Jonathan Hardison tells us, the grief this family is enduring is something that’s too familiar to hundreds of families in the Birmingham area.

Bob Gleason can’t help but smile when he tells you about his son Tom. “Tom was an independent soul. He was a bucking bronco from the day he was born. He was an independent young man.”

Tom Gleason (WBRC FOX6 News)

Born and raised in Connecticut, Tom went to the University of Alabama for college because he wanted to experience life on a Southern campus, and that’s where he met the fraternity brothers that he reunited with in May in Santa Rosa Beach Florida for a bachelor party.

Bob recalled Tom saying, “I’m the best man, I have to go, but it’s gonna be at this nice house –pool, we’re not gonna go crazy.” My wife Pam said, “Are you sure you wanna go to this thing?” And he said, “No, I’ve got to go but it’s ok we’re not gonna go out, we’re all grown men, we’re living our lives.”

But on May 14, Bob and his wife got a call that would forever change their lives.

Bob said, “It woke us up and I hear her say ‘Oh my God’ and screaming in the other room…what, he’s on a respirator?” Both then got on the phone with the nurse, and she said, “Yeah he took some cocaine or something and he has fentanyl poisoning and he’s on a ventilator - how soon can you get here?”

The doctor called Bob and Pam and said, “It looks like he’s got some brain damage. I don’t think he’s gonna make it. Do you want us to keep him alive till you get here?”

By the time Bob and Pam got to Florida, there wasn’t anything doctors could do.

Bob recalled, “They all basically say that’s it. His brain is swollen, and it’s pushed through his brainstem. So, I call my friend Vic, Dr. Vic. He starts crying on the phone. Well, I knew what the answer was then. So, we unplugged him, and just like you see in a movie, his heart sped up, then it was almost like a whoosh when his life left him. I’m not a terribly religious person, but there was a whoosh - you could just feel the life leave his body. And then that was it.”

Ft. Walton Beach Sheriff’s deputies are charging John Nabors from Mountain Brook with providing the cocaine that contained a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Bob said it’s taken months to begin piecing together what happened that night. The arrest of Nabors brings some closure for his family.

Now, Bob says he’s talking about Tom’s life and loss because he’s learning how deeply fentanyl overdoses have impacted so many other families – like those of the more than 300 people in Jefferson County alone who’ve died from a fentanyl overdose this year including 101 from fentanyl-laced cocaine.

Jonathan Hardison reached out to John Nabors’ Florida attorney who called this a ‘sad and tragic situation’ but wouldn’t offer further comment on the case since it’s still ongoing.

