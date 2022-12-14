LawCall
Eutaw tests alert system ahead of severe weather system

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Eutaw City leaders have found another use for an alert system that’s already in place.

The same system used to get alerts and warnings about water will now be used to warn the public about severe weather. This is all because of the tornado that hit the town two weeks ago.

With the possibility of severe weather Wednesday, December 14, the city performed a public test of its community notification system Tuesday morning. People who signed up to get notifications got a test message. The test message used the Onsolve’s CodeRED platform that will now also include warnings about severe weather threats.

“So, this is another way we have of letting people know they should avoid certain areas. Or of there is a disaster you might let people know where to go for safety or that we’re evacuating people. So it’s very important to test these things before you need them, not after the fact,” -explained Corey Martin, the Certified Water Operators for the City of Eutaw.

You can register for that warning system for Eutaw by going here. Then select Community Alerts to get texts, emails and phone calls. City leaders say the community storm shelter at the RH Young Community Center will be open.

