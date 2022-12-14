Conflict resolution course in Birmingham is reminding students of their potential

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program that first saw success in drug court is now bettering lives at Carver High School. Judge Andra Sparks helped revamp it for students struggling to handle conflict and on Tuesday, another group of students completed the H.E.A.T curriculum.

A handful of young men entered into the program months ago and after several lessons, discussions and projects, they feel like they are ready to move forward in the right direction.

“So glad to see this day. I can remember the first day I came here and we had a bigger crowd than this. We had a bigger group and I told some of y’all, not everyone going to be here at the end. It always happens like this with a class. It is going to be the ones that really want to be here that are going to stay. I saw all of you all grow so much from the first time y’all got here,” one of the cohort teachers said.

Adults from all walks of life took it upon themselves to not only learn the curriculum, but to be there for the next generation. Which is an example Principal Evelyn Hines believes her students should follow.

“Your next step here at Carver High School is making sure that you take what you learned and practice and implement it with other young men,” said Principal Hines.

The students learned about trust, accountability, fatherhood and respect . Now students like sophomore Jonathan Hunter find themselves looking forward to teaching the next class about the same principals.

“I can for sure help other people that come in to the program. I can learn more myself. I can just shine on them and show them that it is not all about people being against you, they really here to help you,” said Hunter.

Principal Hines says the disciplinary actions against the students in the class saw a big reduction thanks to the course. Beginning next semester, the program will be used inside every Birmingham city school.

