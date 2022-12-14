Birmingham man shot while confronting multiple people in suspected car burglaries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man was shot at multiple times on Sunday, December 11, when he tried to stop suspected car burglaries in his neighborhood.

Ethan Lann is an Army veteran living in the Forrest Park Neighborhood of Birmingham.

“It was around 4:10 a.m. - came down this stairwell right here,” Lann said. “I came out the door and immediately caught my gaze was four individuals in an SUV across the street.”

Right away, Lann said he knew those four people were not the owners of the SUV because he knows the person who is.

“Instinctively, I called out to them to get their attention,” Lann said. “There were shots fired in my direction immediately.”

Lann dropped to the ground and crawled to a nearby tree to try and take cover.

“The first round hit me in my shin,” he said.

Lann guesses there were anywhere from 8 to 14 shots fired. From the tree, he was able to make it inside his front door and call 911.

“I cannot walk at the moment,” he said. “I do plan on getting back to work as soon as I possibly can, but I do have a .45 caliber shattered in my leg right now.”

This wasn’t the first time Lann said he has seen car burglars in his neighborhood. He said his car has been broken into three different times, starting back in 2021. He said many of his neighbor’s cars have also been targeted. He said every time, they submit security video to Birmingham Police.

“There’s no way to tell if these are the same people or not,” he said. “But, a group of people keep targeting this same street over and over and over again.”

Birmingham Police said they can’t release any suspect information at this time, but Lann said he’s filed multiple police reports for every previous break in.

He said that he’s been told by BPD that police detained two people on Sunday night, but could not hold them for the crimes.

“I just want to be able to go outside after hours and not have to worry about violent crimes being committed,” he said. “I would think it would be extremely serious if you can accidentally walk on someone committing a crime and be shot just for witnessing. That shouldn’t happen.”

Lann said he is set to talk to detectives on Wednesday, December 14, to give his statement. Doctors have yet to tell him how long his gunshot wound will take to heal.

You can click here to donate to his GoFundMe for medical expenses.

