Birmingham city leaders talking to teens about exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders are working to encourage local high school students not to participate in exhibition driving. This comes after 16 people were injured in an exhibition driving crash last week.

Out of the 16 people injured, we know one was only 5 years old, and city leaders are now stressing to schools that even watching this illegal activity can be dangerous.

Birmingham City Councilor Clinton Woods visits schools in his district and he said he stresses to middle and high schools about risk and reward. He said it’s important to ask kids questions and create a dialogue, like asking if the enjoyment they get from exhibition driving is worth their lives.

He said young people will usually push back, but he said he tries to explain why this isn’t something they should participate in.

“You’re trusting someone you don’t know to preform at a level you don’t know they can,” Woods said. “They may say ‘hey that’s not a big deal, or why are you trying to stop this and that,’ but it’s having those type of dialogues and building that type of relationship where they can listen to me tell them things, but then they can also ask me why, to get a better understanding of it.”

Local representatives and city council members are also backing a bill that is set to be introduced next month. It would make illegal exhibition driving a felony.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.