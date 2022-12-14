LawCall
All lanes blocked on I-59/20 NB due to major crash

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes on I-59/20 NB at Exit 123 are currently blocked due to a major crash.

Traffic is detoured on the right shoulder.

According to ALDOT, an overturned truck was carrying steel and nails which spilled on the road.

Cleanup could take all day. At this time, officials say that are not sure when lanes will re-open. Plan a different route for your commute.

No injuries were reported at this time.

