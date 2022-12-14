All lanes blocked on I-59/20 NB due to major crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes on I-59/20 NB at Exit 123 are currently blocked due to a major crash.

Traffic is detoured on the right shoulder.

According to ALDOT, an overturned truck was carrying steel and nails which spilled on the road.

UPDATE (10:58): Traffic now getting by on the shoulder. https://t.co/fZFQbStMdJ — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) December 14, 2022

Update: Cars getting by on the shoulder. https://t.co/RdcpYoz0Cz — Toi Thornton (@toitravthorntv) December 14, 2022

Cleanup could take all day. At this time, officials say that are not sure when lanes will re-open. Plan a different route for your commute.

No injuries were reported at this time.

