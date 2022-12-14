LawCall
Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats.

Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.

Courtney sentenced both women to 2 years of unsupervised probation and 10 days in jail. The jail sentence was suspended, meaning the women will serve no time. Each woman was also fined $100 and ordered to pay court costs.

The women were arrested in Wetumpka in June. The police chief said they had been warned repeatedly not to feed strays.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

