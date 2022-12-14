Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey bans TikTok on state devices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re taking a closer look at that possible national security threat with TikTok and how it affects your data.

Certain applications we download onto our devices are taking and scraping our data. That’s why Gov. Kay Ivey said she’s banning the app TikTok from state devices.

Former US Attorney Jay Town says when you use apps like TikTok, you are agreeing to terms and conditions that provide part of your data to the application designer, its parent company, and countries like China.

“There is no reason for an application to know the geo location of your child just so they can post videos on the internet,” Town said. “There is no reason an app to know the full contact list of everyone in your phone or contents of email, messages or videos or photos that aren’t being uploaded to TikTok but has access to them anyway.”

When using apps like TikTok, designers are able to see inside your device and extract certain data they are looking for.

Town said that data can be used to influence users or control their electronics.

“China doesn’t care if they are building a dossier on a 9-year-old or a 90-year-old,” Town said. “They will build it on all of us and really that’s a part of their 5-year plan and really part of how China conducts their global affairs.”

Town said because of security concerns, we should take the governor’s lead here at home with our children, teenagers and ourselves.

US lawmakers have proposed a ban on TikTok. The bill has bipartisan support, but experts say it’s a long shot.

