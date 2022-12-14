2 men charged with attempted murder after shooting B’ham boy playing video games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men were in court after injuring Christian Savage, the young man shot on June 29 while playing video games.
Both cases are bound over to a grand jury for the two men, identified as Omar Smith and Martez Jefferson.
Court documents show the charges are discharging a firearm into an occupied building, and attempted murder.
A preliminary hearing for Omar Smith was held on Dec. 14, and his case was bound over to a grand jury.
Court documents for Martez Jefferson show he waived preliminary hearing, and was bound over to a grand jury.
Jefferson is also charged with capital murder in an entirely different case - the June 5 killing of Rayshod Edwin Goldthwaite, according to court documents.
