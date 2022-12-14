LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

2 men charged with attempted murder after shooting B’ham boy playing video games

Christian Savage.
Christian Savage.(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men were in court after injuring Christian Savage, the young man shot on June 29 while playing video games.

Both cases are bound over to a grand jury for the two men, identified as Omar Smith and Martez Jefferson.

Court documents show the charges are discharging a firearm into an occupied building, and attempted murder.

A preliminary hearing for Omar Smith was held on Dec. 14, and his case was bound over to a grand jury.

Omar Smith.
Omar Smith.(Source: Jefferson County Jail)

Court documents for Martez Jefferson show he waived preliminary hearing, and was bound over to a grand jury.

Jefferson is also charged with capital murder in an entirely different case - the June 5 killing of Rayshod Edwin Goldthwaite, according to court documents.

Martez Jefferson.
Martez Jefferson.(Source: Jefferson County Jail)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer railway accident
UPDATE: Train conductor trainee from Hueytown killed in Bessemer railway incident
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
EZ Comm Robbery
Birmingham PD seeks public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

Latest News

The severe threat will start in our southwestern counties after 12 PM and come to an end by 11...
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch for Greene & Hale counties until 8 p.m.
Source: WBRC video
Preparing for storms in Greene Co.
Source: WBRC video
Organizations receive grants through Birmingham's BOLD program
Bob Gleason
Father of man who died following drug-related death at Florida party speaks out