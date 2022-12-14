2 men charged with attempted murder after shooting B’ham boy playing video games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men were in court after injuring Christian Savage, the young man shot on June 29 while playing video games.

Both cases are bound over to a grand jury for the two men, identified as Omar Smith and Martez Jefferson.

Court documents show the charges are discharging a firearm into an occupied building, and attempted murder.

A preliminary hearing for Omar Smith was held on Dec. 14, and his case was bound over to a grand jury.

Omar Smith. (Source: Jefferson County Jail)

Court documents for Martez Jefferson show he waived preliminary hearing, and was bound over to a grand jury.

Jefferson is also charged with capital murder in an entirely different case - the June 5 killing of Rayshod Edwin Goldthwaite, according to court documents.

Martez Jefferson. (Source: Jefferson County Jail)

