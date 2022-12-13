LawCall
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas, US authorities say

FILE - The FTX Arena name is still visible where the Miami Heat basketball team plays Saturday,...
FILE - The FTX Arena name is still visible where the Miami Heat basketball team plays Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami.(Marta Lavandier | AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday.

Bankman-Fried is under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

Former FTX CEO says he has $100,000 left in the bank. Months ago, he was reportedly worth $26 billion. (Credit: CNN, FTX, New York Times, Getty Images)

“Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

