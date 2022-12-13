UAB looking for participants in Long COVID study

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Long COVID symptoms can range anywhere from altered taste and smell to increased risk of heart conditions and strokes.

Dr. Emily Levitan is a professor of epidemiology at UAB. She said one-third of people who get COVID-19 will show symptoms of Long COVID following infection.

“People do recover, say, taste and smell a couple of months after. Less issues with fatigue a couple of months after. But it seems like some people are probably going to have symptoms for the long term,” said Levitan.

UAB is a part of RECOVER, a nationally-funded initiative to study the impacts of Long COVID.

“As someone who has gone to a long COVID clinic and talking to providers who are in the long COVID clinic, we really need better tools to treat people who have become ill and really to prevent people from becoming long COVID patients in the first place,” said Levitan.

Right now, UAB is looking for people who have either never had COVID or had COVID in the last 30 days to join the study.

This would require and physical and blood test, then checks ups either one-year or six months apart for the next four years.

To get involved, you can call 205-934-7502 or send an email to COVID19Research@uabmc.edu.

