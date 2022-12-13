LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

UAB looking for participants in Long COVID study

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Long COVID symptoms can range anywhere from altered taste and smell to increased risk of heart conditions and strokes.

Dr. Emily Levitan is a professor of epidemiology at UAB. She said one-third of people who get COVID-19 will show symptoms of Long COVID following infection.

“People do recover, say, taste and smell a couple of months after. Less issues with fatigue a couple of months after. But it seems like some people are probably going to have symptoms for the long term,” said Levitan.

UAB is a part of RECOVER, a nationally-funded initiative to study the impacts of Long COVID.

“As someone who has gone to a long COVID clinic and talking to providers who are in the long COVID clinic, we really need better tools to treat people who have become ill and really to prevent people from becoming long COVID patients in the first place,” said Levitan.

Right now, UAB is looking for people who have either never had COVID or had COVID in the last 30 days to join the study.

This would require and physical and blood test, then checks ups either one-year or six months apart for the next four years.

To get involved, you can call 205-934-7502 or send an email to COVID19Research@uabmc.edu.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer railway accident
UPDATE: Train conductor trainee from Hueytown killed in Bessemer railway incident
Multi-vehicle wreck in east Birmingham
UPDATE: Child among 16 injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham

Latest News

Slowing down the Christmas season
Respiratory illness cases spiked following the Thanksgiving holiday, and health officials are...
Cities urge residents to mask up as triple virus threat surges
Primary care physician shortage
Ala. sees shortage in primary care physicians, expects trend to worsen
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 12/12/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 12/12/22