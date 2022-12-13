LawCall
Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer railway incident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed this morning in a railway accident in Bessemer according to officials.

It happened just before 1 am on 32nd Street and Carolina Avenue.

Bessemer police say a train conductor trainee was killed. They say it appears two trains passed around the same time. A long metal object could be seen sticking out of the front of the train cab.

Bessemer Police and Investigators from Norfolk Southern are at the scene.

