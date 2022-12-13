Slowing down the Christmas season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holiday season goes fast - really fast. Between Christmas shopping, parties and family gatherings, it can also be a very stressful time.

UAB associate professor and clinical psychologist Megan Hayes, Ph.D., offered some advice on slowing the season down and giving yourself room to really enjoy the Christmas season.

“Mindfulness is simply the act of doing an activity with your full attention and awareness,” Hays said. “It involves being in the moment, right here and right now, while accepting the thoughts, feelings and physical sensations that come and go.”

“There are many ways to practice mindfulness during the holidays,” Hays said. “You might pay attention to the notes of cinnamon, clove and cranberry in your favorite holiday candle and really savor that experience. You could have a mindful moment in front of your tree by noticing all of the lights and the tiniest details on your ornaments, all while paying attention to the scent of fresh balsam that may rekindle memories of holidays past.”

Exercises to practice mindfulness

Here are some exercises Hays recommends to help practice mindfulness this holiday season:

5-4-3-2-1 Technique : This technique involves taking time to notice all five of your senses, so you can ground yourself in the present moment. Find five things you can see around you right now. Identify four sounds you are currently hearing. Notice three things you can touch. Take a deep breath and pay attention to two things you can smell. And find one thing you can taste. This technique can be incorporated into everyday tasks such as walking the dog or enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning.

Mindful Eating : Try to find one meal or snack each day that you can practice eating mindfully. This could look like limiting your screen time while you eat by leaving your phone in the other room or turning off the TV. While eating, notice how everything tastes and smells, the temperature of your food, and the colors of the food on your plate.

Mindful Movement : Experts recommend aiming for at least 30 minutes of physical activity per day, but even small amounts of movement each day add up. Take a walk before or after your holiday dinner and incorporate mindfulness by focusing on the movements of your body, how these movements make you feel, your breathing and your surroundings. Notice any sensations, such as achy joints, without judgment.

Doorknob Technique : While running around from place to place this holiday season, use the doorknob technique to incorporate mindfulness into your holiday to-do’s. Every time you encounter a doorknob or handle, place your hand on the handle and pause for three seconds before entering the room to inhale and exhale. Use these few seconds to shift your focus back to the present moment and resist the urge to focus on past or future events of the day.

Find Your Feet : Simply notice the position of your feet on the floor, the balance of the weight, any sensations between your feet, etc. You can do this exercise seated or standing.

Noting Thoughts and Feelings : Spend a minute or two observing your thoughts and feelings. Allow them to come and go as if they are clouds in the sky or leaves on a river. For example, you might acknowledge to yourself, “I am noticing anxiety,” without attempting to push away or “fix” that feeling. Simply focusing your awareness and labeling your thoughts and emotions without judgment can be a powerful mindfulness practice.

Be Intentional During Autopilot Activities : We all have several things we do each day that have become so habitual that we barely notice them. Some examples might be brushing your teeth, driving to work or washing the dishes. Integrate mindfulness into these tasks by experiencing them as if it were for the first time. For example, consider taking a different route to work and taking in all of the surroundings. Or activate all five senses during your daily shower instead of mentally preparing your to-do list.

Mindful Breathing : Simply breathe and pay attention to your breath without judgment. Notice how the breath feels as you inhale and exhale.

Try Single-Tasking : Instead of trying to multitask, direct your full attention to whatever task you are working on. This may look like putting your phone on “Do Not Disturb” mode and turning off email notifications on your computer while working on a task.

Mindful Wake-up: Resist the urge to reach for your phone the moment you awaken. Instead, greet the day mindfully by letting your attention scan your body quickly. Pay attention to how each part of your body feels without judgment. Inhale and exhale several times for one minute.

