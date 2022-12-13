LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New Edition returns to Birmingham

New Edition returns to Birmingham
New Edition returns to Birmingham(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - R&B superstars New Edition are bringing their “Legacy Tour” to Birmingham next year.

New Edition will be at the Legacy Area March 11.

The lineup includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and Tank.

Tickets go on sale December 16 at blackpromoterscollective.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer railway accident
UPDATE: Train conductor trainee from Hueytown killed in Bessemer railway incident
Multi-vehicle wreck in east Birmingham
UPDATE: Child among 16 injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham

Latest News

JeffCo Senior Citizen holiday celebration
JeffCo Senior Citizen holiday celebration
End Of The Trail
End of the Trail
Janet Jackson coming to Legacy Area April 22
Janet Jackson coming to Legacy Arena in April
A taste of the South
A taste of the South