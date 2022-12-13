Major event for military veterans Tuesday at Tuscaloosa VA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A major event Tuesday at the Tuscaloosa VA for veterans and their families. The PACT Town Hall program is an opportunity for veterans to learn about benefits.

The PACT program begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the VA. VA leaders will offer information on the PACT ACT passed by Congress earlier this year.

PACT stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, a program that will be front and center Tuesday morning at the Tuscaloosa VA.

VA leaders such as April Jones say this is a moment local veterans don’t want to miss.

“The PACT ACT is a historic new law that expands health care for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic exposures. The law provides generations of veterans for the care they’ve earned,” said April Jones, Tuscaloosa VA’s Chief Of Stakeholder Relations-Public Affairs Office.

The town hall meeting Tuesday morning will feature on-site benefit claims assistance, enrollment availability specialists and much more.

“We’ll have toxic exposure screenings for new enrollees and we’ll also be able to schedule patients with their primary care providers to do toxic exposure screenings as well,” said Jones.

VAs across the country are doing something similar.

“I believe within our state, the Birmingham VA, the Tuscaloosa VA and the Tuskegee campus, they will also be having this event as well,” said Jones.

And there is one key bit of information veterans need to know.

“You may not have qualified in the past, but because of this new act you may qualify now,” said Jones. “This particular act expands coverage for veterans in the Vietnam era, Gulf War and post 9-11 era,” Jones said.

Tuesday’s town hall to kick off the program will end at noon, but Jones says they will schedule more events like this one in 2023.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.