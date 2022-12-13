JeffCo Senior Citizen holiday celebration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Senior Services division of Jefferson County Community Services Dept is bringing the county’s seniors together to celebrate the holiday season.

The Holiday Cheer Celebration will be held this Wednesday at the Boutwell Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More than 1,000 seniors are expected to attend. They’ll receive a hot meal and be entertained by DJ Bad Boy Butch and Logan the Entertainer plus have a chance to enter to win door prizes.

Transportation is provided to those in need.

Contact Janice Williams, Senior Service Coordinator, 205-325-5572 for onsite help.

