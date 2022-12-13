LawCall
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is searching for two people they want to question in a felony shoplifting case they’re investigating.

Police say the incident happened on December 3 at a business in the 1700 block of Montgomery Highway.

They say more than $4,000 in merchandise was reported stolen that day.

Police say a possible suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored, newer model Toyota Camry with an unknown tag.

If you recognize the people in the images, you’re asked to call Hoover Detective McCreless at 205-444-7626.

Or you can call the Hoover non-emergency number at 205-822-5300 or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.

