Grits and Gouda: Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Dip

Ingredients:

4 ounces cream cheese (Half of an 8-oz block)

1 8-oz container Cool Whip nondairy whipped topping (or 3 cups sweetened whipped cream-not Redi Wip aerosol)

1 8.62-oz pkg Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes (5 in a pkg)

Christmas sprinkles (optional)

Tube of red cake decorating writing gel or frosting optional

Dippers: Butter cookies, animal crackers, vanilla wafers, pretzel rods butter cookies, wafer cookies, pretzels

Instructions:

Microwave the cream cheese on HIGH for 20 seconds to soften it quickly. Otherwise, set out to become room temperature at least 30 minutes ahead of time.

Beat cream cheese in a large bowl with an electric hand mixer until creamy. Or, stir with a spoon or spatula until creamy. Stir or beat in the Cool Whip.

Cut one Christmas tree cake in half diagonally and set aside for a garnish. Break up the remaining tree cakes into the bowl. Combine the cakes with the cream cheese mixture with the mixer beaters on medium speed just until blended. Or, stir vigorously with a spoon. I like to still see pieces of cake in the dip, but feel free to blend it all up.

Spoon the dip into a serving bowl and place the reserved tree cake half on top. If you want to, you can sprinkle with Christmas sprinkles and pipe the red frosting across the top to mimic the design on the tree cakes right before serving.

Serve with your choice of cookies as dippers.

This fun dip makes a great centerpiece for Christmas dessert platters or boards.

