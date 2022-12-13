First Alert for cloudy and breezy conditions Tuesday: Rain and storms likely Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting out the day mostly dry and cool. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s. When you factor in an easterly wind at 5-10 mph, it makes it feel a few degrees cooler. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry, but I can’t rule out areas of mist or drizzle especially for areas along and south of I-20 this morning. The good news is that fog isn’t an issue. The big story over the next 48 hours is the strong cold front developing across the Central United States. It is producing strong and severe storms in parts of north Texas and Oklahoma. Behind the system, it is producing snow in the Rockies. This cold front will impact us tomorrow giving us heavy rain and the chance for some thunderstorms. We are forecasting a cloudy afternoon with temperatures barley warming up today. Highs will likely remain in the mid to upper 50s. A few spots southwest of Birmingham could see highs in the lower 60s. We will hold on to a 10-20% chance for light showers or drizzle today. It will be breezy today with east-southeast winds at 10-15 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, we will remain dry with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 50s.

Severe Potential Today and Tomorrow: The greatest threat for severe weather today will likely occur in eastern Texas, southeast Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. An enhanced risk -threat level three out of five - has been issued for most of Louisiana and into southwest Mississippi today. This is the greatest chance to see strong and severe storms capable of producing isolated tornadoes and damaging winds. The severe threat shifts to the east tomorrow. The enhanced risk for Wednesday includes southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and far southwest Alabama. A standard slight risk - threat level two out of five - extends into some of our southwestern counties including Pickens, Greene, Hale, southern Tuscaloosa, Bibb, and Chilton counties. A few strong or severe storms can’t be ruled out Wednesday evening as warm air moves in ahead of the main front. The main threat for our southwestern counties includes the risk for damaging winds and maybe an isolated tornado. The threat significantly lowers farther north and east thanks to stable air and rainy conditions. I think the best times to see a strong or severe storm south of I-20 tomorrow will be between 5 PM - Midnight.

What to Expect Wednesday: Rain will likely move into northwest Alabama shortly after midnight tonight. Rain will likely spread eastward giving us wet conditions along and north of I-20/59 around 7 AM Wednesday. No severe weather is expected tomorrow morning. The rain will continue to spread east and fall across all of Central Alabama late Wednesday morning into the afternoon hours. As the main cold front pushes into Alabama Wednesday evening, temperatures may end up warming up into the low to mid 60s in some of our southwestern counties. Areas that warm into the 60s will have a small chance to see stronger storms. The rest of Central Alabama will simply see heavy rain move into the area with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday evening (5 PM - Midnight) will likely be our wettest part of the day with torrential downpours and gusty winds around 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Flash flooding can’t be ruled out. You’ll want to monitor the First Alert Weather App tomorrow afternoon before you head home from work or school. I would recommend avoiding the roads on Wednesday evening as driving conditions will be difficult. The combination of low visibility and wet roadways could result in accidents. Most of the rain will move out of Central Alabama by 2-3 AM early Thursday morning.

Rainfall Potential: The latest models are showing rainfall totals adding up 1-3 inches for most of Central Alabama through Thursday morning. I think the higher rainfall totals could occur in west-northwest Alabama. It would not surprise me if we saw rainfall totals exceed 4″. Flash flooding can’t be ruled out. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown!

Sunshine Returns Thursday: We will likely start Thursday morning dry with decreasing clouds. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid to upper 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine Thursday afternoon with highs only climbing into the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be breezy at times from the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Turning Colder: The big story behind tomorrow’s cold front is the cold air expected to move into Central Alabama by the end of the week. We will likely see cooler temperatures Friday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. We will likely see highs Friday afternoon climb into the lower 50s with a mostly sunny sky. The weekend will end up chilly with below average temperatures. We will likely see temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Saturday and Sunday morning. The weekend should end up dry with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Saturday may end up partly sunny, but we should see a mostly sunny sky Sunday. This will be a nice weekend to go shopping if you haven’t purchased your holiday gifts yet!

Unsettled Weather Next Week: Next week’s forecast remains a big question mark. We will likely see below-average temperatures for most of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s. Models are hinting at weak disturbances developing to our west giving us rain chances for next Monday evening into Tuesday. It looks likely that we’ll finish out the month of December with below average temperatures as cold air moves in from Canada.

