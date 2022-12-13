LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
Multi-vehicle wreck in east Birmingham
UPDATE: Child among 16 injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Local charity needs more families to sign up for free Christmas feast food boxes

Latest News

WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
Train conductor killed in railway incident in Bessemer
Train conductor killed in railway incident in Bessemer
Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer railway accident
UPDATE: Train conductor trainee from Hueytown killed in Bessemer railway incident
Railroad employee dead after train incident in Bessemer
Railroad employee dead after train incident in Bessemer
One-on-one with Birmingham PD Chief on recruiting more officers
Birmingham Police Chief talks department staffing after announcing $5K hiring bonus to new officers