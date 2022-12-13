City leaders pushing for more tools to help curb exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are pushing for stricter laws against reckless and exhibition driving, including working to bring in more tools for police.

Birmingham City Councilor Clinton Woods is pushing for a bill on automatic traffic enforcement to pass in the March legislative session. Automatic traffic enforcement is cameras that are working 24/7, issuing tickets, and can identify plates and drivers participating in crime right away.

They would be different from the city’s current camera system and Woods said Birmingham is one of the only cities that hasn’t been approved to use automatic traffic enforcement. He said with exhibition driving on the rise, they are pushing harder than ever for the cameras. He believes they can also help speeding and other road rage incidents around town.

Woods said the city saw success using speed strips downtown to stop exhibition driving and they’ve ordered more, but now he said the reckless driving is just being pushed to other parts of the city.

“I think we need more tools,” Woods said. “The strips are great for areas where we know there has been a consistent problem. The strips downtown have moved that problem that we have seen consistently, but going forward it’s not realistic to put speed strips across any place where this activity could potentially take place. So, we have to get to what are we doing to identify individuals that are participating in this.”

Woods said the bill has to be passed in Montgomery for the city of Birmingham to be able to utilize automated traffic enforcement. That is being presented in March. Woods said other cities like Bessemer and Center Point are already using similar technology.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.