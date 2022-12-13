LawCall
City of Birmingham to begin street resurfacing in Glen Iris neighborhood

Residents on certain streets asked to park elsewhere during the project
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham says street resurfacing will begin soon in the Glen Iris neighborhood and residents may want to take note of the dates and times so they aren’t towed.

Officials with the city say the contractor will begin work on Wednesday, December 14 through Friday, December 16 and work will continue on Monday, December 19 through Wednesday, December 21.

Work will happen at the following locations:

  • 10th Avenue S from 16th Avenue S to 8th Street  S / 10th Street S
  • 10th Street S from 10th Avenue S to 16th Avenue S
  • 16th Avenue S / 10th Court S from Green Springs Highway / University Boulevard to 10th Street S

Officials say to note the following:

  • 8th Street turns into 10th Street at 10th Avenue
  • 16th Avenue turns into 10th Court at 5th Street
  • Green Springs turns into University at 16th Avenue

During the project, the city says residents should not park on these streets. If you do park on the streets listed above, officials say residents will be subject to towing at their expense.

They add construction work times are subject to change because of the weather.

