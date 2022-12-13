CASA of Shelby County opens new home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CASA of Shelby County is a non-profit organization that recruits and trains volunteers to go through the court process with abused and neglected children.

The nonprofit recently opened a new home the Patricia M. Smith CASA house.

Patricia Smith served as Shelby County’s only family court judge for 25 years and founded CASA of Shelby County back in 1996.

The new home will serve as a supervised visitation location for the abused and neglected children of Shelby County.

CASA is serving 78 children as of this week and they help children ages 0 to 18.

Executive Director Beth Chapman said CASA is always in need of volunteers; you don’t have to be qualified, you just have to be willing.

“Volunteers act as everything from fact finders to court reporters, they visit with the child, and they are the eyes and ears for the judge,” Chapman said. “The judge cannot go into the homes of these children, but CASA volunteers can, so it’s vital the work that we do to provide the judge with the proper information that he or she needs in order to make the best decision.”

Chapman said this non-profit is vital for the community because they work to ensure that every abused and neglected child has a safe and permanent home.

To get involved, visit casaofshelbycounty.org.

