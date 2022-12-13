Birmingham Police Chief talks department staffing after announcing $5K hiring bonus to new officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is working to attract new officers with a $5,000 sign on bonus for new recruits.

“One thing I have always tried to do throughout my career is just work for the officers of the department to get them everything they need to do their job,” Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said.

In his first year as leader of Birmingham Police, Chief Scott Thurmond said he worked to improve department morale, while also battling officer shortages and high gun crime.

“We are really at the same place we have been all along,” Thurmond said on staffing. “We are fully funded for all of our positions, which is 878 sworn police officers, so there hasn’t been any defunding or funds removed from the police department’s budget. The problem is there is no one signing up for the profession of law enforcement.”

Thurmond won’t share exactly how many officers the department is short, but members of the Fraternal Order of Police tell us it’s near 200 officers. Thurmond said this left officers working overtime with limited days off earlier this year.

“It was really an issue of the officers complaints of how this was impacting them in their personal lives,” he said. “It wasn’t a money or overtime issue, it was just how can we make this better for the officers.”

That’s why Thurmond switched the department to 12-hour shifts, something that will continue in 2023.

“There are a lot of advantages to the 12-hours,” Thurmond said. “Officers really only work about seven days in a two week period and they only work 14 days a month, so they are getting more time off.”

“It’s helping with our special events,” Thurmond said. “That was a big complaint with our staff earlier in the year, they had a lot officers having to work extra for special events. Now, we can take officers from the shift, who are on duty, to go work the event, so we aren’t having to call people on their off time.”

While Thurmond can’t adjust police pay to bring in new recruits, he said he worked with the city to offer the $5,000 sign on bonus to help staffing.

“We hire at 19,” Thurmond said. “No one else hires at 19. We have a 20 year retirement, no one else does. So, somebody could hire at 19, retire at 39, and go on to another profession.”

The department is hiring for their February recruiting class and they’ve been also out of state for more recruits, but Thurmond said this is a nationwide problem that may take years to solve.

