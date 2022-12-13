Birmingham PD seeks public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are conducting a robbery investigation and asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, West Precinct officers were dispatched to EZ Comm on a report of a theft.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a suspect had entered EZ Comm, asked to see merchandise, and walked out of the store with the unpaid merchandise. The suspect then grabbed a gun and threatened an employee. The suspect drove off from the business in a White Infiniti 250 Sedan.

White Infiniti 250 Sedan (Birmingham Police Department)

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

