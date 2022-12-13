Birmingham PD seeks public’s help in identifying robbery suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are conducting a robbery investigation and asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, West Precinct officers were dispatched to EZ Comm on a report of a theft.
When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a suspect had entered EZ Comm, asked to see merchandise, and walked out of the store with the unpaid merchandise. The suspect then grabbed a gun and threatened an employee. The suspect drove off from the business in a White Infiniti 250 Sedan.
No injuries were reported.
If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.
