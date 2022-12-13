Birmingham PD offering $5K hiring bonus to new officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is offering incentives to new recruits.

The head of the department is hoping big sign-on bonuses will attract more officers.

Chief Scott Thurmond announced Monday that the City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Police Department is offering a $5,000 hiring bonus for new police officers.

Chief Thurmond said he hopes the money will attract more people at a time when a shortage of police officers is hurting departments all over the country.

The chief stopped short of saying exactly how many positions he’s looking to fill, saying doing so would be detrimental to his department and to public safety.

Although, he did say that there were several openings.

Right now, BPD is recruiting for its next police academy class which begins in February.

Chief Thurmond said there are benefits to being a Birmingham police officer that no other agency in Alabama can offer.

“First of all is that we hire at 19 years of age, the City of Birmingham has 20 years of retirement, the opportunities for advancement in this department, because as large of a department as it is, is greater than any other department. And so, if you really want to protect and serve, and want to work hard, and want to make a difference, the Birmingham Police Department and the City of Birmingham is the place to do it,” Chief Thurmond explained.

When asked if he felt $5,000 would be enough to entice more police officers to his department, Chief Thurmond replied saying he believes the amount will definitely help.

He said the department is actively seeking recruits.

If you’re interested in becoming a BPD police officer, you can call 205-254-1712 or email bpdhiring@birminghamal.gov.

