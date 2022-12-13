LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Attalla man accused of sexually abusing two children

Ronald Lynn Holt
Ronald Lynn Holt(Etowah County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 58-year-old Attalla man is in jail charged with several sex crimes against two children.

Ronald Lynn Holt is charged with First-Degree Attempted Rape, First-Degree Sodomy and Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12, according to authorities. Holt’s victims were 8 and 10-years-old at the time of the abuse, said Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Holt is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond with the conditions of no contact with anyone under 18-years-old and the victims.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer railway accident
UPDATE: Train conductor trainee from Hueytown killed in Bessemer railway incident
Multi-vehicle wreck in east Birmingham
UPDATE: Child among 16 injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham

Latest News

JeffCo Senior Citizen holiday celebration
JeffCo Senior Citizen holiday celebration
COVID-19 virus
UAB looking for participants in Long COVID study
Source: WBRC video
Long haul COVID-19 symptoms
Slowing down the Christmas season