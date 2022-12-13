Attalla man accused of sexually abusing two children

ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 58-year-old Attalla man is in jail charged with several sex crimes against two children.

Ronald Lynn Holt is charged with First-Degree Attempted Rape, First-Degree Sodomy and Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12, according to authorities. Holt’s victims were 8 and 10-years-old at the time of the abuse, said Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Holt is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond with the conditions of no contact with anyone under 18-years-old and the victims.

