Anniston to open public warming station Thursday through Dec. 26

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Anniston is opening its public warming station in light of the expected freezing temperatures in the coming weeks.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, the public warming station at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church will open at 5 p.m. and will remain open until Monday, Dec. 26.

It should be noted that this closing date is tentative and may change if freezing conditions persist.

To contact the warming station, call 256-899-0092.

If you are interested in donating items, meals, and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station, contact Diane Smith’s with His Hands and Feet Ministries at 704-904-8774.

For information on volunteer opportunities with the warming station, email United Way’s Kyle Bryan at kbryan@uweca.org.

