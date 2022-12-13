LawCall
ALEA receives grant money to keep highways safe

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers might have noticed an increase in state troopers on the highway this year. That’s because ALEA received grant money from Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to help keep Alabama highways safe.

ALEA was awarded $1.54 million and have used the funds this year for overtime, trainings and an increase in state troopers patrolling the highways.

Part of the funds help ALEA with their drug recognition expert program that’s taught across the state.

ALEA Sergeant Jeremy Burkett said ALEA helps train troopers to recognize when someone is impaired as opposed to one who has a medical condition.

“Where you have the ability to go out, identify someone that may be impaired on a substance especially alcohol and you’re trained in how to give those tests in such a way that’s going to be recognized in a court system.”

ALEA also plans to use these funds to provide an increase in state troopers patrolling the highways during peak traffic periods.

“If we can have a heavy presence during fourth of July, Memorial Day, thanksgiving, Christmas and especially in the new year because we have an issue with impaired drivers,” Burkett said. “If we can have that presence and really drive those numbers down, then overall through the year we will really decrease the number of lives lost and that’s what it really boils down too.”

ALEA’s number one goal is to reduce the number of lives lost in a year.

This was a grant ALEA applies for every year, and they plan to continue because they do believe it’s making a difference.

