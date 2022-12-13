Ala. sees shortage in primary care physicians, expects trend to worsen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with a concerning trend: there’s a nationwide shortage of primary care.

And Alabama health professionals tell us it will only get worse over the next decade.

We spoke with the Associate Dean for Primary Care and Rural Health at UAB Monday, Dr. Irfan Asif, who said this is happening for many reasons.

One reason is physicians are retiring.

Dr. Asif said another reason is that we have an aging population with multiple medical problems.

He said, last but certainly not lease, burnout is a big reason for the shortage.

Dr. Asif said in Alabama, there’s a shortage of 612 primary care providers to meet the needs of what we’re going to see by 2030.

“When you don’t have enough primary care providers, as we’re seeing with the shortage, people start going downstream for their care. They’ll either end up in an urgent care, or an emergency room, or worse- in the hospital or the ICU,” said Dr. Asif. “I think we really need to address that primary care shortage to create a base to take some of those things out of the hospital and to take care of patients before they get sick enough to go into one of those locations.”

Now, the goal is to attract the younger generation to pursue primary care.

UAB has a program called the CU2RE, which is focused on getting students from under-represented backgrounds to go into primary care and ultimately go back to their communities and practice.

