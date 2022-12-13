1 seriously injured in Alexander City plane crash

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person suffered serious injuries after a plane crash in Alexander City Tuesday.

According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to assist with the crash around 10 a.m. off Tankersley Road.

The Alexander City Fire Department says it was a private, single-engine plane that crashed at Price Farms. Rescue crews used hydraulic tools to get the passenger out. That person was taken to the hospital.

The fire department says a foam handline was used to protect the pilot and responders from leaking aviation fuel.

Authorities said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

